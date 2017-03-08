Female foeticide must be stopped : PM

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described female foeticide a evil of the society and urged women sarpanches to play a proactive role to curb it. Women sarpanches should show way to end the menace, he said.

Addressing Swachh Shakti 2017 – A Convention of Women Sarpanches, at Gandhinagar on the occasion of World Women’s Day on Wednesday he said that there was no place for gender bias in the society and both boys and girls should have equal opportunities for education.

The Prime Minister said that the women who were being honoured today have shattered many myths, and have shown how a positive change has begun in rural India.

He asserted that he can see the determination to make a positive difference when he meets women Sarpanches, who, he added, wish to bring about a qualitative change.

He said that this event is an occasion to honour Sarpanches who have contributed immensely to the movement towards a Clean India. He said that in 2019, we will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who, he recalled, had stated that cleanliness is even more important than political freedom.

He urged the gathering to maintain the momentum which has been generated towards cleanliness. The Prime Minister asserted that Swachhata, or cleanliness, has to be become our habit. He said the poor gain the most when we achieve cleanliness and eliminate dirt.

Speaking on the theme of technology, the Prime Minister said that it can bring about a phenomenal change to our villages.

Congratulating the award winners, the Prime Minister said that they inspire the entire nation.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle