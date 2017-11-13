Filing of nominations Gujarat polls to begin tomorrow

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

No party has announced its candidates for any constituency despite the fact that filinmg of nominations for the first phase will start tomorrow, November 14. The last date for the first phase is November 21. In the first phase, polling will be held for 89 seats of 19 districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat on December 9.

The districts are Kutch, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, and Dangs.

In the second phase on December 14, 93 constituencies of remaining 14 districts of North and Central Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Aravlalli, Gandhinagar, Anand, Kheda, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara and Chota Udepur will go to polls. The notification for the second phase will be issued on November 20 with which the nomination process will begin. The last date for nominations will be November 27.

Of the total 2.11 crore will be for the first phase while the remaining 2.21 crores will be able to exercise their franchise in the second phase.

For the first time all 50,128 booths will have EVMs fitted with VVPAT for the polls. The state has 4.33 crore voters. In the first phase there are 2.11 crore and in the second phase 2.21 crore.

