Financial assistance for transport to farmers in Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Monday announced financial assistance to the farmers growing potato and tomato for transport of their produce. The state has got bumper crops this year which is fetching very low prices. In addition to it the farmers are not finding it feasible to transport their produce.

Announcing the decision, the deputy chief minister, Nitin Patel stated that the government will provide financial assistance to transport potato and tomato out of Gujarat and outside country. The assistance for road transport is Rs. 750 per tonne, while if the same is transported through rail transport the assistance provided will be Rs. 1,150 per tonne. And if the produce is exported outside India, the state government will provide 25 per cent of the total transportation cost up to the upper limit of Rs. 10 lakh per farmer,” Patel said.

The state has witnessed potato sowing on 1,24,000 hectares, while tomato sowing is in excess of 45,000 hectares resulting into bumper crop.

Higher availability of the crop has resulted into a steep decline in the prices, thereby making it non-remunerative for the farmers. In this scenario, a financial support from the government is seen as an encouragement to the farmers to reduce the costs and increase their earnings.

At several villages, farmers dumped their crop and fed it to the cattle instead of incurring additional cost to take it to the market. The prices in the wholesale market have dipped by more than 30 percent.

