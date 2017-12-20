FIR against Patidar leader Hardik for road show without police permission

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

With elections over heat has begun on PAtidar leader Hardik Patel. A police complaint was filed against him and 50 others for taking out a huge rally two days before election. Hardik had taken out a massive rally on Dec.11 from Bopal to Nikol covering many constituencies, few of them BJP stronghold.

Bopal Police Inspector said that Hardik was denied permission on law and order ground but still he went ahead with the rally defying orders. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi were also to take out rallies but the police did not give permission citing traffic and law and order problems.

The mega rally had sent jitters to both Congress and BJP. He received strong support from people. Hardik had said “I am getting very good response from the people and I am very confident.” He said that he has appealed people to vote for change.

Hardik has announced his agitation against EVM and has claimed that BJP won by tampering EVMs. He has also said that he will resume his patidar agitation in a day or two and will visit villages.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle