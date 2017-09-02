First suspected death of blue whale game in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat has reported first suspected death of the deadly blue whale game with a youth jumping in Sabarmati River. In his suicide note he has said that he was completing the last stage of the game and no one was responsible for his death.

Though police say that they are still verifying the exact cause of death as the deceased Ashok was suffering from blood cancer. The youth was from a village in Palanpur and was the only brother amongst four sisters.

This is the second case in the country after the death of a 14 year old boy in Mumbai last month. According to Riverfront police the youth had uploaded some live pictures on his face book before jumping to death. He said that he was completing the last stage of the game.

Ashok studied till class 12th and was working in a cloth shop. He had gone to Mumbai two days ago but returned to Ahmedabad due to heavy rains.

