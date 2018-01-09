Five IAS officers in Gujarat promoted to ACS rank

Gujarat Global News Network, Ganhinagar

Five 1986 batch IAS officers of Gujarat have been promoted to rank of additional chief secretary (ACS).

They include Sanjay Prasad, Pankaj Kumar, Vipul Mitra, Rajiv Gupta and P D Vaghela. Among the state’s 1986 batch IAS officers, only Sangeeta Singh, principal secretary, civil supply and consumer affairs had received her promotion to ACS before others, because one post of ACS had fallen vacant after the retirement of P K Taneja.

Officers believe that the cascading effect of Monday’s order will bring promotions of later batches of IAS officers in line with those of their counterparts in other states. The promotion of 1986 batch officers to ACS rank had already been carried out in states like Haryana, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, much before it was implemented in Gujarat.

