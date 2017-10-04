Flight information display at Ahmedabad airport

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Now Ahmedabad airport will also have a flight information display system (FIDS). With this, the city airport is inching towards attaining ‘silent airport’ status in the country. 66 new LED screens have been put up at the airport.

The system was inaugurated at the domestic terminal of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport. According to the statement of the airport authority, new system will help in smooth movement of passenger across all terminal areas. “The 3×2 metres video wall system for arrival and departure flight information has been installed. The video wall display has been indigenously built. Besides, 42 LED display of 42 inches and 22 LED display of 22 inches with inbuilt intelligent controller has also been set up at the airport”. With this one can see information regarding 12 flights at one go on the screen.

Update of flight information is done dynamically through integration with Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC). The display will be in Hindi and Gujarati apart from English. Besides, advertisements for social and national causes can be added on these displays, said the statement.

