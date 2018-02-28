Flight operations to be affected due to repair work on Ahmedabad runway

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Starting March 1 domestic air travel will be severely affected as runway maintenance work at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad will lead to suspension of flight operations from 10 am to 7 pm. The work will continue till April 15.

International travel will not be affected as most of the flights operate late night or early morning. Airport authorities claim that they have taken few measures to deal with the passenger rush and to avoid any inconvenience to flyers.

“The domestic terminal – Terminal-1 – will have 13 new self-check-in counters, to keep the check-in process smooth. Passengers without check-in baggage can collect their boarding passes from these counters and head to the security check,” according to a senior officer.

Last time the runway was closed for repairs in October 2016.

