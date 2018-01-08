Flower show extended by two days

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The flower show organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has been extended by two days. Mayor Gautam Shah said that looking to the response of the people the show will now be till Jan.11

Daily thousands of people visit the show and according to an official till Monday more than 5 lakh people have visited the show. It is an annual event organized by AMC wherein flower sculptures and landscaping of variety of colourful flowers in the main attraction.

