Flower show on heritage theme

The sixth edition of annual flower show this year in the city will be on heritage theme. The show will be inaugurated on Saturday and will remain open for public till January 9.

The flower show spread over 1-lakh square metres has beautiful flower beds and flower sculptures. One of the main attraction this year is hanging orchids. These plants grow in air without mud or water. They absorb nutrients from the air and survive. One has to look to believe it!!

This year nearly 50 birds and animal forms like butterfly, peacock, deer, giraffe, selfie walls and cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse have been sculptured out of orchids, plants, bushes and shrubs. There will also be glimpses of heritage sites, 14 food stalls and 120 handicraft stalls.

14 famous nurseries, seeds, fertilizers, pesticide and garden implements companies from across the country, including Ahmedabad, have put up 34 exhibition-cum-sales stalls and also hold live demonstration on gardening.

AMC has arranged bus service to-and-from the flower show for different destinations in the city. AMC has also organized painting competitions on relevant themes for creating awareness about environment for children during the show.

The show will remain open for public daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. till Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

