Folk singer showered with Rs.40 lakh notes

At a time when cash crunch has gripped the entire nation a folk singer in Navsari town of South Gujarat was showered generously with currency notes totaling whopping Rs.40 lakh.

The singer Farida Mir performed in a show organized by the Shri Gurjar Kshatriya Kadia Samaj on Sunday. The organisers apparently claimed that the money collected during the program will be used for social work.

People showered Rs.10 and 20 notes on the singer who sang bhajans.

Earlier, new Rs 2000 notes were showered on folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi in Palanpur.

