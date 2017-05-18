Foodgrains exempted from GST

Gujarat Global News Network, Srinagar

The government has finalized tax rates on all but six out of the 1,211 items in the proposed GST (Goods and Service Tax) regime, putting 80% of the items upto 18% tax slabs. The states and Centre agreed for lower tax rates on mass use items to ensure that their prices come down.

As a result, foodgrains and gur have been completely exempted from the levy, while products such as mithai, edible oil, sugar, tea, coffee and coal will attract 5% GST. Similarly, hair oil, tooth paste and soaps which attract 28% tax at present are in the 18% bracket along with capital goods and industrial intermediaries.

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, who is in Srinagar for a meeting of the GST Council, said that only 19% of all goods will be taxed at the highest slab of 28%. 7% of the items are at the 0% tax slab, while 14% are in the 5% slab. The 18% tax slab has the highest number of the items at 43% of all, whereas 17% of items will fall under the 12% tax slab.

