Former BJP MP Dinu Solanki surrenders in RTI activist murder case

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Former BJP MP Dinu Solanki today surrendered before CBI court in case of murder of RTI activist Amit Jethva. He was sent to Sabarmati jail. The Supreme Court had strongly asked s to why solanki had not surrendered despite its order.

He has been charged with murder of Jethva who through his RTIs had exposed illegal mining in Gir region. The ex MP was allegedly involved in the mining and he had confronted Jethva. Solanki was MLA from Kodinar Assembly seat and later was elected MP from Junagadh.

Amit had filed a PIL petition naming Solanki as one of the many involved in the illegal mining months before he was shot dead. He was shot outside Gujarat High Court in July 2010. His father had moved the court alleging Solanki’s hand in the murder.

In October this year, the Supreme Court cancelled Solanki’s bail until the examination of eight key eye witnesses. During the course of the case 105 of 195 witnessed turned hostile.

A bench of A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said that “Solanki’s bail shall remain cancelled until the examination of eight key witnesses in the case is complete. The trial shall be held on a day-to-day basis and the accused will not enter Gujarat unless required in the case,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court also allowed the re-examination of 26 other witnesses in the case and ordered Solanki to surrender immediately. Solanki had challenged a high court order that had allowed a retrial in the case.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle