Former cop Vanzara discharged in Sohrabuddin fake encounter case

The special CBI court on Tuesday discharged former IPS officer from Gujarat D. G. Vanzara and Rajasthan cadre IPS officer Dinesh M. N. in alleged fake encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati.

Vanzara, a DIG-rank officer, was arrested on April 24, 2007, in connection with the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, who the Gujarat police claimed had links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Reacting to the court’s order, Vanzara said, “Justice has finally been done.”

Sheikh and his wife Kausar Bi were allegedly abducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad from Hyderabad on their way to Sangli in Maharashtra. Special CBI judge Sunilkumar J. Sharma discharged Vanzara and Dinesh M. N.

Sheikh was killed in an alleged fake encounter near Gandhinagar in November 2005, after which his wife disappeared.

Prajapati, an aide of the Sheikh and an eyewitness to the encounter, was allegedly killed by police in Chapri village in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district in December 2006.

The Sheikh killing case was transferred to Mumbai in September 2012 on the request of CBI for a fair trial.

In 2013, the Supreme Court had clubbed both the alleged fake encounter cases. The trial was being carried out in Mumbai. The Bombay high court had granted bail to Vanzara in September 2014.

