Former DGP PP Pandey discharged in Ishrat Jahan encounter case

Special CBI court in Ahmedabad today discharged former Gujarat DGP PP Pandey Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case.Pandey was an accused in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case. Earlier, the Gujarat government had refused to give sanction to initiate trial against him in the Ishrat Jahan case.

Moving his petition for discharge in the court, Pandey had argued that the witnesses’ statements were contradictory and unreliable. The CBI court accepted the argument while it ordered to discharge Pandey from the charges.

CBI had opposed Pandey’s discharge petition saying that there were eye-witnesses who corroborated his role in the conspiracy. It said that the witnesses gave details about how Pandey met the Ishrat Jahan and Javed Sheikh, who were police’s custody, before they were killed.

Pandey is currently out on bail in the case after spending 19 months in jail. He was the senior-most serving IPS officer when he was arrested in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case in 2013. He was released on bail in February 2015.

Pandey is the only accused to have been discharged from trial in Ishrat Jahan case. He retired from service last year. The CBI had chargesheeted Pandey along with retired police officers DG Vanzara, NK Amin and Tarun Barot, and IPS officer GL Singhal among others in connection with the case.

The CBI chargesheet said that the accused hatched a conspiracy to kidnap and murder of 19-year-old Mumbai girl Ishrat Jahan, her friend Javed Sheikh alias Pranesh Pillai and two Pakistani nationals in 2004. The CBI said that the four were killed in a staged encounter.

Besides the police officers of Gujarat, four IB officers, including former special director Rajinder Kumar, named in its chargesheet by the CBI.

