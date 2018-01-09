Four killed in fire in a grocery store cum residence

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In a incident reminding of Mumbai Kamla mills fire four persons died of asphyxiation after a fire erupted in a grocery store on Tuesday morning. The owner of the store was residing in this store with his family. In this incident a 2-year old girl also succumbed.

The incident took place in Vardhan tower in Shastrinagar area. The reason of the fire is not known yet. The family of the deceased used to run a grocery shop and family of four lived at the back of the shop. during night they used to shut down the shutter of the shop. this created havoc as all the four inside got suffocated.

The fire spiraled upwards and the residents of the flat came to know about the incident. They informed fire brigade and fire team pulled out the four trapped inside. They were shifted to hospital but were declared dead.

Fire officials said that there was neither ventilation nor a single window in the store. There was only one entry and exit point that is shutter. The shop was built illegally in the basement of the tower.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Chaudhary, 40, Mohan Chaudhary, 32, Leela Chaudhary, 27, and Arjun Chaudhary, 3. Seven-year-old Pooja Chaudhary, a member of the same family, was fortunate as she was away when the incident happened.

Mayor Gautam Shah visited the site and ordered an inquiry by the deputy municipal commissioner. The tower is in his Naranpura ward. He said that AMC would check out buildings in each zone and ensure that people do not stay like this.

