Four patidars in BJP’s fifth list of candidates, protests continue

The fifth BJP released on Friday has caused a variety of rebellion. Most striking is Kaalol seat where it has made family fued of BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan public.Now Prabhatsinh’s wife has drawn draggers against her daughter-in-law who has been given ticket instead of her. The party announced 13 candidates for the second phase of Gujarat elections. With this the party has declared candidates for 148 seats out of 182 seats. There are four Patidars including 77-year old Naranbhai Lallubhai Patel from Unjha. Three sitting MLAs have been denied tickets.

With this list also there were protests and at few seats locals have opposed the candidates.

The party has fielded Gujarati film actor Hitesh Kanodiya from Idar constituency in Sabarkantha district. Locals have protested against Kanodiya’s candidature saying that they will not support an outsider. His father Naresh Kanodiya was a BJP MLA. Idar seat was earlier represented by Speaker Ramanlal Vora. Who has been shifted to Dasada seat which is reserved for SC. Hitu had in 2012 contested from Kadi seat which is reserved for Schedule Caste(SC). However he was defeated.

Severe protests have been reported for Kaalol seat where ticket has been given to Panchmahal MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan’s daughter-in-law. Prabhatsinh had threatened to contest as independent if ticket was denied to his wife. Upset by this Prabhatsinh’s wife has brought her anger in public. She took to facebook to announce her protest and said that she would not allow Suman Chauhan to come to the constituency for campaigning.

Prabhatsinh’s son Pravinsinh had early this year left Congress and rejoined BJP. The BJP has also given ticket to Congress defector Amitbhai Chaudhary, who left Congress to join the saffron camp during the Rajya Sabha election early this year. A close confidant of former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela, Chaudhary has been fielded from Mansa constituency. In 2012 he had defeated BJP’s D.D. Patel by a margin of over 8,000 votes.

However Vijapur Congress sitting MLA who had joined BJP early this year has not been given ticket. Ramanbhai Patel (Star Line) has been selected as BJP candidate instead.

There are four patidars in the list. They are Vallabhbhai Kakadiys sitting MLA from Thakkarbapa nagar, Naran Lallubhai Patel from Unjha, Pankaj Desai from Nadiad and Ramanbhai Patel from Vijapur.

Though the party has set age limit of 75 years for its members it chose 77 year old Naranbhai Patel for Unjha in a bid to woo Patidars. It may be recalled that former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel resigned due to age factor.

In Mansa constituency, the party has fielded Amit Chaudhary, Vijay Chakraborty from Vadgam, Ranchhod Rabari from Patan, Ramanlal Patel from Vijapur, Karsan Solanki from Kadi in North Gujarat and Piyush Desai from Navsari, Dushyant Patel from Bharuch, Arvind Chaudhari from Vyara and Vivek Patel from Udhna in South Gujarat.

