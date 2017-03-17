Free air ride for 100 mentally challenged

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

100 mentally challenged persons of Ahmedabad will have a free joy ride by air to Mumbai as part of initiatives of two organizations of Ahmedabad devoted to the cause of welfare of mentally challenged persons.

The initiative first of its kind at this scale is supported by many individuals and Lions Club. The main organizer Navjeevan Charitable Trust is engaged in activities of mentally challenged for the last 24 years and the idea of free air ride is to create a record and thus focus on the life of mentally challenged persons.

Interacting with media Nilesh Panchal of the Navjeevan Trust said that of the 100 participants 30 are girls. The Navjeevan Trust organizes number of field activities for mentally challenged, but air travel is arranged for the first time. Besides Navjeevan Trust the other organization involved in this event is Utthan. Of the 100 participants Utthan School has 46.

The group is going on March 18 and during its two day visit these participants will also visit film city and will have Mumbai darshan. They will not be alone. They will have 56 escorts to take their care, Panchal said.

