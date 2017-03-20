Fresh rioting case against Patidar leader Hardik

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A fresh case of rioting has been lodged against Convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, Hardik Patel in Ahmedabad. He and 59 others have been booked for alleged rioting at a BJP councilor’s house in the wee hours of Monday, police said. He warned there would be counter reaction to the police’s action.

Eleven people have been arrested so far in this connection, while a manhunt for Hardik and others is on, they added. Those arrested include Geetaben Patel, convenor of PAAS. Hardik, who is currently out on bail, termed it as “panic reaction” of the BJP at a time when speculation about an early elections in Gujarat is rife.

According to police, Hardik, along with 59 others, had vandalised the house of Ahmedabad councilor Paresh Patel in Vastral after trespassing into it around 2am. The group also allegedly set on fire a BJP flag.

The alleged intruders were protesting the arrest of one of their associates Kunal Patel, who was held on Sunday for allegedly posting an objectionable message on social media.The councilor in his FIR also claimed receiving death threat from the ‘rioters.’

A case under various sections pertaining to rioting, trespassing, criminal conspiracy and related crimes was registered against all the accused.

The Patel quota agitation leader, Hardik has already been booked in seven cases, including two sedition cases in Ahmedabad and Surat.

He said that `Following its win in UP, when the BJP wants early elections in Gujarat, it will try to keep our volunteers inside jail. This is an act to break the community and agitation. The fresh case against Patidar youths and women leaders is baseless and false,’’ he said.

Since his return to Gujarat in January after 16 months, Hardik has been touring the state and addressing public meetings to mobilise the community against the ruling BJP. Police had denied permission for his meeting in Surat on Sunday.

