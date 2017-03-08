Gadkari making false claims about Bharuch bridge : Congress

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

State Congress has alleged that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was making false claims about Bharuch Bridge and was misleading people of Gujarat. construction on bridge started in 2014 during UPA rule.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel has in an open letter said that he was disappointed by the altering of facts to suit a political agenda. He said that the contract to build the bridge was awarded in 2012 but it was cancelled and fresh tender was issued in 2013. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs cleared the project on EPC basis in December 2013 with an allocation of Rs.503.16 crore. L&T signed the agreement on lower price at Rs.379 crore and the construction began in March 2014 during UPA government.

To substantiate his claims Patel attached copies of the project report and resolution of CCEA.

The letter was released here today by State Congress President Bharatsinh Solanki and Leader of opposition Shankersinh Vaghela. They claimed that Gadkari had also taken the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread lies about everything. Dr. Tushar Chaudhary former minister in UPA government showed documents to prove that contract for the bridge was awarded during his tenure.

The Congress demanded Gadkari’s resignation for lying to the people of the state.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle