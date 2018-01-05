Gandhinagar shivers at 8 degrees

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Gujarat is reeling under cold wave and three cities recorded temperatures below 10 degrees on Friday. The capital city Gandhinagar recorded lowest-8 degrees temperature followed by Ahmedabad with 8.6 degrees. Naliya in Kutch which had temperatures between 4-5 degrees for last three days recorded 10,5 degrees.

According to met office cold wave conditions would prevail in the state for next two days. In Ahmedabad mornings and evenings are cooler and afternoons a little hot. Chilly winds blow throughout the day.

Mahuva recorded 9.4 degrees. Temperatures in other cities was Deesa-10.6, Valsad-10.1, Amreli-10.5, Diu-10.6, Baroda-11.4, Rajkot- 12.6, Porbander-12 and Surat-15.4

