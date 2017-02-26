Ganpat Uni students win prizes at Youth Festival

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Students of Ganpat University had an excellent show at the national level University Youth Festival held at Shivaji University in Kolhapur. They won prizes in two categories, folk dance and Music.

Students got second prize for Bhavnagari Raas in folk dance category and fourth prize in Music category. In all students of 90 universities participated in the festival held recently.It was organized by All India University Association.

A team of 12 students was trained in folk dance by Rajesh Panchal while musice group was trained by Narendra Shahtri.

