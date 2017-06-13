GCCI elections challenged in Gujarat High Court

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Controversial procedure of elections of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries has reached Gujarat High Court. The Court will decide on the cancellation of forms of 12 members tomorrow June 14 as the elections are to held on June 17.

Two of the 12 members who belong to Kailash Gadhvi group whose forms have been cancelled filed a petition in the High Court which came up hearing today. Following this notices were issued. Kailash Gadhvi is president of the Chartered Accountant cell of Gujarat Congress and is an aspirant for Assembly ticket for Sabarmati seat.

Petitioner have pointed out that while their forms were rejected on flimsy ground whereas a contender for the post of senior vice-president, Jaimin Vasa, was asked to file another form following mistakes in his original form. This manipulation came to light as the entire process of elections is on line. Petitioners have dubbed this as favouritism and demanded that the process should be cancelled and election should be held afresh.

Kailash Gadhvi said that there was a group in the GCCI which wanted only its own members to have command of the prestigious industry and commerce body. Consequently Chamber has become a kind of musical chair game place.

GCCI has 48 member body while elections are held for 24. Of these 12 are members of executive committee. Gadhvi group had filed forms for executive committee. However, all forms have been cancelled leaving only 12 members in the field.

After the last date of withdrawal and cancellations of these 12 forms, elections are to be held for two posts only, vice president and senior vice president. Of these form of one of the senior vice president candidate is challenged in the Gujarat High Court.

