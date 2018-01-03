Gehlot takes sense of MLAs to elect new CLP leader

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A meeting of newly elected Gujarat Congress MLAs in the presence of observers Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Jitendra Singh was held on Wednesday to decide on Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader. From tomorrow the two observers will speak to each MLA individually and ask about their choice of leaders.

State Party president Bharatsinh Solanki said that all MLAs have assured that they would honour party high command’s decision about the new leader. A resolution for this was adopted unanimously in the meeting, he added. On Thursday leaders will hear Kutch and Saurasthra MLAs.

With senior leaders like Shaktisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadhai, Siddharath Patel and others having lost elections, the party is set to elect a new young leader. PAresh Dhanani, young MLA from Amreli, Jasdan MLA Kunvarji Bavalia and Chhota Udepur MLA Mohansinh Rathwa are the front runners for the post.

Senior leader Vikram Madam from Khambalia has also claimed that he be made CLP leader. He said that he has support of 24 MLAs and was senior in the party. He was MP.

The names would be finalized by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

