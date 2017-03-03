Geshe Michael Roach to start DCI courses in India

By Yogesh Sharma

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Diamond Cutter Institute set up by Geshe Michael Roach will start its famous success formula courses in India in 2019. Geshe Michael who was recently India for introductory lectures about his four step success formula disclosed his India plan.

Michael, who earned the title of Geshe (master) after studying in a Tibetan monastery for 25 years is the first American to get this title. He says that he has developed a method to achieve success in every field of life on the basis of ancient wisdom he acquired during 25 years.

He says that much of his idea is based on Karma theory of Gita, one of his favourite scripture. But, unlike Indian believers of Karma theory of Gita, he can’t wait for result of his karma for eternity. In this way Geshe resembles the actor Raajkumar in his lead role in film Karmyogi. However, he makes it clear that he believes in purity of action. No dubious means to achieve pre set result. Here he differs from the lead character of Karmyogi, Shankar played by Raajkumar, who did everything to get fruits of his Karma instantly. He says that we must be honest and committed to values in our action toget instant fruits.

This was the second visit of Geshe to introduce his concept to people through his lecture. He had first visited Ahmedabad and Varanasi in 2016 and this was a follow up visit. Going by his success formula, he planted seeds in 2016 and now he is nurturing the growth for flowers to bloom in 2019.

His success can be realized by the fact that he has been conducting training programmes in 25 countries under the banner of Diamond Cutter Institute. His book Diamond Cutter has been a best seller and the title of the book and the Institute are based on the book, The Diamond Sutra. He says that the old book The Diamond Sutra which is found in many countries in Asia explains all the important ideas about how we plant the seeds that create our life, and our world.

Presently Geshe Michael has his DCI training programmes in 25 countries. This training is based upon the abiding truth that everything which happens to us in life comes from the way that we treat other people. He says that The Diamond Cutter Institute offers a clear explanation of how what we do to others is stored as a seed in our mind. This seed ripens in the mind and then determines the things and people that we see all around us. If we receive careful training on how to plant and nurture the right seeds, then we have the power to make any dream we want come true in our life, right now.

He says that he started a firm with a small loan and using the knowledge distilled from ancient wisdom he created one of the fastest-growing companies in the history of New York City. The firm Andin International Diamond Corporation reached $250 million dollars in annual sales and in 2009 was purchased by finance wizard Warren Buffett.

His four step formula for success in any field in life is quite. First step is to decide what you want to do in your life. Second step is to find a person who is also looking for similar fruits. He explains that if you want to make money find out someone who also want to make money. Third step is just to actively help this person in achieving his goal. You should actively engage with this person at least one hour a week.

According to Gheshe Michael the fourth step is the most important. He calls it coffee meditation before bed. He says that his father used to give money to people but he never became wealthy. It was just because of the missing fourth step- coffee meditation before bed.