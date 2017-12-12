Ghatlodiya has largest number of 3.52 lakh voters

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Polling for 93 seats in Gujarat will take place on Thursday. Total 2.22 crore voters will exercise their franchise. There are 851 candidates in fray. Of these only 69 are female.

Total number of polling stations in 25,558 and 28,114 EVMs will be used for voting. Mehsana constituency from where BJP leader and deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel is contesting has maximum -34 candidates while Jhalod constituency has lowest 2 candidates. 350 independents are contesting the elections.

As per data released by Election Commission Ghatlodiya constituency in Ahmedabad has highest 3,52,316 voters and Limkheda has least number 1,87,245 voters. Area wise smallest area is of Dariapur constituency- 6 sq.km while largest is Radhanpur-2,544 sq.km.

The number of male voters is 1,15,47,435 and female voters is 1,07,48,977. There are 455 others. 29 NRIs will vote in the elections and 12,423 voters are from services. 80,91,737 voters are in the age group of 26-40 while 30,51,953 voters are above 60 years. The number of youth –between 18 and 25 years is 37,37,450. The number of voters between 41 to 60 years is 74,15,727.

Counting of votes will take place onDec.18.

