Girls fare better in HSC general results

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Once again girls have performed better in HSC general stream result and their result is 14.01 percent higher than boys. The overall result is 56.82 percent which is just 1.02 percent higher than the previous year.

More than 2.24 lakh students have failed in the exams which were conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board in March. 58,961 students have failed in one subject while 70,289 students have failed in two subjects.

3,701 students have secured more than 99 percentile. 257 students have got A-1 grade and 7,055 students have got A-2 grade. The pass percentage of girls is 83.58 percent while boys lagged behind at 69.57 percent.

English medium students have fared much better with their pass percentage 74.20 while that of Gujarati medium is 55.42. Surat district has the highest result of 73.85 percent and Chhota Udepur recorded lowest result. Ellisbridge centre of Ahmedabad is first with 100 percent result.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)