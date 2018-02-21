Girls from Gujarat sweep CS exams, 22 in top 25

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Girls outshined boys in the foundation exams of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) as 22 girls from Gujarat secured place in top 25 in All India Rank (AIR). Only three boys got place in the top 25.

11 girls from Ahmedabad, five from Surat and Vadodara each and two from Rajkot got position in 25. Rukaiya Shakir with 14th AIR has topped the city. A Dahod native, Shakir’s entire family had shifted to Ahmedabad to enable her to study well. She had abstained from social media during her preparations and wishes to pursue law as well.

“Girls have swept the CS foundation exams. It is a moment of great pride. This is the first time that not a single boy from the city has figured in the top 25,” said Ankur Shah, chairman of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Ahmedabad chapter. In the Foundation programme held in December 2017, out of 220 who appeared for the exam, 138 students passed it. This is a pass rate of 63.38%. However, this is slightly less than the June 2017 result of 64.62%.

The foundation course is the first level of examination during Company Secretary studies, after which students have to complete executive and professional courses and pass their examinations to be deemed company secretaries.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle