Golden bridge to be closed for four wheelers from March 15

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The historic golden bridge over Narmada river at Bharcuh will be closed for four wheelers from March 15. A new bridge is being built parallel to the 100 year old bridge and to facilitate construction work movement of vehicles will be stopped for one month.

Two wheelers can move on the bridge but they will also have to use a diverted route, according to a notification by the district collector. The road from Shital circle to Golden bridge will be closed so that work is expedited.

The bridge is expected to be completed this year and it will help reduce traffic woes on the bridge which is part of the important national highway no.8 between Delhi and Mumbai.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle