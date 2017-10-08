Government has made immunization a social movement

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that his government was committed for affordable and easily accessible health care for all. Launching Intensified Mission Indradhanush at his home town Vadnagar, he said “Let no child suffer from any vaccine-preventable disease”.

He said that government was focusing on vaccination of infants and there was considerable improvement in the infant mortality rate. He asked people to join the government mission by scouting infants who needed vaccination. He said that doctors should spare one day in a month, 9th of every month to treat expectant mothers and infants for free. Give just 12 days a year and see wonderful results.

He said that the Government has made immunization a people’s and a social movement. The Prime Minister made a strong appeal to all those present in the audience and the country men and women to own the programme in order to make all efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality.

Through this programme, Government of India aims to reach each and every child under two years of age and all those pregnant women who have been left uncovered under the routine immunisation programme. The special drive will focus on improving immunization coverage in select districts and cities to ensure full immunization to more than 90% by December 2018. The achievement of full immunisation under Mission Indradhanush to at least 90% coverage was to be achieved by 2020 earlier. With the launch of IMI, achievement of the target has now been advanced.

He slammed the previous Congress-led UPA over the state of healthcare sector in the country, alleging that it had failed to bring a health policy during its 10-year rule.He also said that the previous government did not pay attention to increasing the number of seats in medical colleges.

“The last health policy was announced during Atalji’s (former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) regime around 15 years back. After that, such a government assumed power which used to hate development. It did not have any empathy for the people,” Modi said.”As a result, a new health policy was introduced after almost 15 years by our government,” he said.

The prime minister also criticised the earlier government over the issue of seats in medical colleges which, according to him, were much less than the requirement of doctors in the country.

“Due to the rules formulated by the past governments, very few students were able to secure admission in the medical colleges. Thus, we have taken up the task of opening one medical college for (every) three to four Lok Sabha constituencies across the country,” Modi said.

“Since we also need good professors for such colleges, we have also increased 6,000 seats in PG medical courses in the last one year. Though some people criticised the move, we remained firm because we understand that we will need good professors for producing good doctors,” he said.

The prime minister said due to the relentless efforts of his government, the prices of stents as well as medicines have drastically reduced. “The prices of stents were around Rs 1.5 lakh to almost Rs 2 lakh (each). Someone would get a heart attack by just hearing such a high price. We then called the manufacturers and asked them not to rob the poor by charging such high price. Today, the stents are available at just 40 per cent of the original price,” he said.

“Similarly, we were also concerned about the prices of medicines. That is why we have started a mission to sell generic medicines at subsidised rates,” Modi said.

