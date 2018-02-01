Government to give boost to digital India

Gujarat Global News Network, Delhi

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said that NITI Aayog will initiate a national program to direct efforts in artificial intelligence. Department of Science & Technology will launch a Mission on Cyber Physical Systems to support establishment of centres of excellence for research, training and skilling in robotics, artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, big data analysis, quantum communication and internet of things. The Budget doubled the allocation on Digital India programme to Rs 3073 crore in 2018-19.

To further Broadband access in villages, the Government proposes to set up five lakh wifi hotspots to provide net connectivity to five crore rural citizens. The Finance Minister allocated Rs. 10000 crore in 2018-19 for creation and augmentation of Telecom infrastructure.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle