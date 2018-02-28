Govt announces fee structures for self financed schools

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Gujarat government on Wednesday announced fee structure for self financed schools in the state on the last day of the deadline fixed by the Supreme Court. It has retained the earlier fee structure with a minor change in the fee of Science stream in Higher secondary.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that while the lkimit pattern of Rs 15,000, Rs25,000 and Rs 27,000 remained the same except Science stream where the amount had been increased to Rs 30,000. Science schools had made a case of higher fee on the ground that they had additional expense of laboratory.

The Education Minister claimed that the fee was just a cut off fee and should not be taken as any kind of limit. He said that schools charging fee more than cut off will have to submit their account to FRC.

Those schools which have collected more fee have been asked to report to the Fee Regulatory Committee by March 14. He did not elaborate more on this.

Last year government had fixed fee for schools which was challenged in the High Court and further in the Supreme Court.

