Govt. asks people to give tip-off on black money

The government has also urged people to email any tip-off they have about black money. People can share information on [email protected] ,” Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said.

He said that the last scheme to declare black money under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan yojna begins from Saturday. The scheme is “not amnesty” but the last window to “move out of the black money system”. Those who declare their wealth under this scheme will also have to park a quarter of the sum in a non-interest deposit for four years.

Those who fail to declare their untaxed income under the scheme have to pay 77 to 100 per cent in tax and fines, he clarified. Those with illegal wealth have a common modus operandi, said Mr Adhia, which includes deposits in multiple accounts, misusing Jan Dhan zero-deposit accounts for the poor and setting up fake companies.

“Everyone should remember that black deposits are being watched,” Adhia said, commenting that the idea is not to create an Inspector Raj but people “should realize that the department has information on people’s deposits.

After the ban on 500 and 1,000 rupee notes on November 8 around Rs. 2,600 crore in undisclosed income has been admitted by taxpayers, the Finance Ministry said today.

Since the notes ban, around 316 crores has been seized in multiple raids by taxmen and around 80 crores is in brand new currency. Jewellery worth 76 crores has also been seized.

