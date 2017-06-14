Govt institutes national CSR Awards

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

To make Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effective government of India has set up National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards. The awards are in four categories. The idea is achieve inclusive growth along with inclusive and sustainable development.

Announcement about the awards with full details was made by the government today. However, the last date for filing applications is June 18. The announcement does not mention of what a company will receive by way of award. Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) is rendering technical and logistics support to the Ministry in conduct of the Awards. Here is the release the government issued through Press Information Bureau.

With the enactment of Companies Act, 2013 containing the CSR provision under Section 135, the mandate for CSR has now become a part of corporate functioning in the country. While several companies have traditionally been undertaking CSR activities to betterment of communities around, with the introduction of legislative mandate, the contributions of companies in this direction are now becoming more streamlined.

The framework laid down under the Section 135 along with rules therein, the CSR mandate under the Act is an attempt to infuse corporate innovations in the form of approach, usage of technology, expertise etc to developmental challenges faced by the country. CSR Projects undertaken by companies are expected to throw up innovative solutions to specific problems in the domains of social, economic and environmental challenges.

The National CSR Awards seek to:

recognize the companies that have positively impacted both business and society by taking a strategic approach to CSR through collaborative program.

recognize the companies that are leading transformation by integrating sustainability in their Core Business Model.

recognize companies for implementing measures for conservation and sustainable management of the biodiversity and ecosystem in the value chain.

identifying innovative approaches and employing application and technologies that will help to build a robust CSR programs to further the cause of inclusive and sustainable development.

Total number of awards for National CSR Awards is 16 for 4 categories of companies in 4 broad sectors The 4 categories of companies to be contesting in the award process will be as follows:

Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs, both CPSEs and SPSEs) those are having a CSR spend above Rs 5 crore in FY 2015 – 16 Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs, both CPSEs and SPSEs) those are having a CSR spend below Rs 5 crore in FY 2015 – 16

III. Private Sector Company those are having a CSR spend above Rs 5 crore in FY 2015 – 16

Private Sector Company those are having a CSR spend below Rs 5 crore in FY 2015 – 16

Four broad sectors of the CSR awards in which applications can be submitted are as follows:

Human development

Economic development

Social welfare

Environment and Sustainable Development

There are two modes of entry – by application and by nomination.

Entry by Application

A company required to comply with Section 135 of Companies Act 2013 is eligible to submit application for consideration of National CSR Award in suitable categories. The application can be made through online medium or print (paper). Online applications can be submitted at: www.nationalcsrawards.iica.in. Detailed guidelines have also been provided at the portal. There is no application fee for submitting an application.

Entry by Nomination

Nominations can be made by anyone. However, the nominated company shall have to submit details in accordance with the guidelines provided at: www.nationalcsrawards.iica.in

Last date for submission of applications and nominations is 18th June 2017.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)