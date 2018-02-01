Govt. promises 1.5 times MSP for crops, funds for operation green and green gold

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Agriculture has been the focus of the union budget 2018-19 presented by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha today. The government recalled its 2104 promise of giving MSP 1.5 times of production cost for crops.

The Finance Minister announced that the government was looking to honour the promise that BJP had made in their manifesto for the 2014 general elections – that of implementing the MS Swaminathan report. Swaminathan in his report had recommended giving farmers “at least 50 percent more than the weighted average cost of production”.

He said, the volume of institutional credit for agriculture sector from year-to-year increased from Rs.8.5 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs.10 lakh crore in 2017-18 and he proposed to raise this to Rs.11 lakh crore for the year 2018-19.

Jaitley announced setting up a Fisheries and Aqua culture Infrastructure Development Fund (FAIDF) for fisheries sector and an Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) for financing infrastructure requirement of animal husbandry sector with a total corpus of Rs.10,000 crore for the two new funds.

On the lines of ‘Operation Flood’ a new Scheme ‘Operation Greens’ was announced with an outlay of Rs 500 Crore to address the challenge of price volatility of perishable commodities like tomato, onion and potato with the satisfaction of both the farmers and consumers.

Jaitley also announced the expansion of electronically connected e-mandis through the government’s eNAM project. He claimed that 470 mandis have already been connected through the network and the rest will be also be linked by March 2018.

The Finance Minister further promised assistance to boost ‘cluster farming’. “We will encourage women self-help groups to take up organic farming in clusters,” Jaitley said.

Rs 200 crore have been announced for organized cultivation of highly specialized medicinal and aromatic plants. Similarly, allocation of Ministry of Food Processing has been doubled from Rs.715 crore in 2017-18 to Rs.1400 crore in 2018-19. Terming Bamboo as ‘Green Gold’, the Finance Minister announced a Re-structured National Bamboo Mission with an outlay of Rs.1290 crore to promote bamboo sector in a holistic manner.

Under Prime Minister Krishi Sinchai Yojna-Har Khet ko Pani, 96 deprived irrigation districts will be taken up with an allocation of Rs 2600 crore. The Centre will work with the state governments to facilitate farmers for installing solar water pumps to irrigate their fields. He also proposed to extend the facility of Kisan Credit Cards to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers to help them meet their working capital needs.

Jaitley said India’s agri-exports potential is as high as US $100 billion against current exports of US $30 billion and to realize this potential, export of agri-commodities will be liberalized. He also proposed to set up state-of-the-art testing facilities in all the forty two Mega Food Parks. He also announced a special Scheme to support the efforts of the governments of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and the NCT of Delhi to address air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region by subsidizing machinery required for in-situ management of crop residue.