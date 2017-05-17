Govt to allow construction near archaeological sites

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The central government today made provision for construction in the prohibited area near ancient monuments and archaeological sites. The provision makes it clear that the construction will be only for the public purpose.

For the purpose, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the introduction of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the Parliament

To make way for certain constructions limited strictly to public works and projects essential to public within the prohibited area, the following amendments have been approved:

i) Insertion of a new definition of “public works” in section 2 of the Act.

ii) Amendment to section 20A of the Act so as to allow any Department or Office of the Central Government to carry out public works in the prohibited area after obtaining permission from the Central Government.

iii) Insertion of a new clause (ea) to section 20-I of the principal Act

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites Remains Act, 1958 (as amended in the year 2010) prohibits grant of any permission for new construction within the prohibited area of a centrally protected monument/ site.

Prohibition of new construction within prohibited area is adversely impacting various public works and developmental projects of the Central Government.The amendment will pave way for certain constructions limited strictly to public works and projects essential to public within the prohibited area and benefit the public at large.

