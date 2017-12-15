Govt. to bear MDR charges for transactions upto Rs.2,000 for 2 years

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

To encourage digital transactions the Union government announced that Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) applicable on all transactions upto Rs. 2000 will be borne by the Government. This will be applciable for a period of two years with effect from 1st January, 2018.

As a result, for all transactions less than Rs. 2000 in value, the consumer and the merchant will not suffer any additional burden in the form of MDR thereby leading to greater adoption of digital payment modes for such transactions. Since such transactions account for sizeable percentage of transaction volume, it will help to move towards a less cash economy, finance ministry said.

It is estimated that the MDR to be reimbursed to the banks in respect of transactions less than Rs.2000 in value would be Rs.1,050 crore in FY 2018-19 and Rs.1,462 crore in FY 2019-20.

When payment is made at a merchant point of sale, MDR is payable by the merchant to the bank. Citing this, many people make cash payments inspite of having debit cards. Similarly, MDR is charged on payments made to merchants through BHIM UPI platform and AePS.

A Committee comprising of Secretary Department of Financial Services, Secretary Ministry of Electronics & I.T. and the CEO, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) will look into the industry cost structure of such transactions which will form the basis to determine the levels of reimbursement.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle