Govt. to promote science-driven entrepreneurship : PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the country will focus on teaching science in schools to make more scientists. Inaugurating the first Nobel Prize Series, India 2017 here at the Science city he said that teachers would also be trained to give quality education.

New programmes in skilling and high tech training would be created which would make young people employable in the new knowledge economy and make them effective entrepreneurs and thinking scientists. They will be able to compete for positions and jobs here and anywhere in the world, Modi said.

He said that our scientists will link our laboratories in cities where people can share ideas, seminars and resources and equipment. This will allow us to do more and better collaborative science. Our science agencies will expand science-driven entrepreneurship and commercialisation in a big way in each state according to local needs. The start-ups and industry can then compete globally, PM said.

Modi stressed that there should be three outcomes from the Nobel Prize series. He said follow up with students and their teachers was necessary. The students and teachers here have come through a national ‘Ideathon’ competition and hail from all over the country.

Stimulate entrepreneurship locally. There is a great entrepreneurial zeal amongst our youth, he said. Our science ministries have incubators here in Gujarat. In the next five weeks, you should have a workshop on how cutting edge science and technology-driven start-ups can be boosted.

Science should have impact on society PM said adding that many Nobel Prize winning discoveries have had a huge impact on our society through health and agriculture.

For example, precision medicine using the tools of gene-technologies is now a reality. We must use this tool to study cancer, diabetes and infectious diseases.

India is already a generics and bio-similar leader, with a major hub in Gujarat, but we must now strive to become a leader in new bio-tech discoveries as well, he said.

The PM met several Nobel laureates and discussed with them about innovations via Science and Technology.

Nobel Laureates include Dr. Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry, Dr. Richard Roberts, Nobel Prize Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, Dr. Harold Varmus, Nobel Prize Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, Dr. Randy Schekman, Nobel Prize Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, David Gross, Nobel Prize Laureate in Physics, Dr. Ada Yonath, Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry, Dr. Serge Haroche, Nobel Prize Laureate in Physics, Dr. William E Moerner,n Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry.

