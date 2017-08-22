Govt to promote services through VLEs

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Union government has decided to promote variety of services through village level entrepreneurs. Union Minister for Electronics & IT and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said today that the Government is committed to evolve new India, free of hunger & deprivation, by the year 2022. VLEs, the ambassadors of change, will play a major role in bringing about revolutionary changes in rural India.

Addressing the audience of more than 2500 VLEs, the Hon’ Minister hailed the outstanding efforts of CSC VLEs in delivering digital services in rural areas of country. He praised the women VLEs, who provide government services through their CSCs in far flung areas, particularly mentioning the name of Smt. Janki Kashyap, who provides digital services in the naxal affected area of Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

The Hon’ Minister announced that his Ministry will send five best performing women VLEs to the United States and further award Rs. 1 lakh to outstanding District VLE societies. He also administered ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ pledge to all VLEs and officials present on the occasion. On the occasion following services were launched.

Bharat Bill Pay Service (BBPS) is a unified bill payment system under the umbrella of National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). With CSC SPV becoming a Bharat Bill Pay Operating Unit, CSCs can provide BBPS services and further enable the villagers to pay their Electricity, Water, Gas, DTH and Mobile bills.

CSC SPV, in Collaboration with NPCI, launched its Aadhaar Enabled Payment service ‘Digi Pay’ to address need for financial services of rural people. Now on August 22, 2017, its cash deposit service will also be launched under Digi Pay, enabling citizens to deposit cash in their Aadhaar seeded account of any bank.

CSC has partnered with IFFCO to market all products and service offerings of IFFCO and Group Companies through Digital Seva portal. Under this service, once VLE accepts significant quantity of orders from farmers for agri-inputs and other services, the VLE can place orders on CSC Portal and remits payment.

CSC SPV is partnering with IGNOU to extend its online services through the network of CSCs across the country. The services include facility of online admission form & examination form submissions, online re-registration, and online payment facilitation through the Digital Seva portal for prospective and enrolled students of IGNOU.

NeGD is partnering with IGNOU to collaborate on and develop synergies to advance its Digital India Capacity Building agenda. Under the partnership, IGNOU will provide NeGD access to its state-of-art facilities for developing content for its capacity building and awareness and communication activities.

5C Network, India’s first diagnostic network that connects hospitals and diagnostic centers with X-Ray, CT and MRI to radiologists, is partnering with CSC SPV to leverage last mile network of CSCs to provide radio-diagnostic facility at grassroot level.

CSC SPV is partnering with Tally Education, a subsidiary of Tally Solutions, to increase adoption of computerized accounting and GST compliance across the rural and sub-urban parts of country. Under the partnership, VLEs enabling GST compliance for small businesses and traders, will receive complimentary license for the most recent version of the GST billing and compliance software from Tally.

CSC SPV has tied up with Patanjali Ayurveda for sale of Patanjali products at the last mile through the vast network of Common Services Centers. The products would be sold through distributor model through CSC District VLE Societies.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)