Govt to set up four central research institutes for Yoga

Government has ambitious plans to promote Yoga in the country. Yoga is the only way to provide sustainable solutions for health problems and bring peace in life, this was stated by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 3rd International Conference on Yoga in New Delhi today, he said Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy has decided to set up four Central Research Institutes each with 100 bedded hospital and two Post-Graduate Institutes of Yoga & Naturopathy – one at Jhajjar, Haryana and another at Nagamangala, Karnataka.

The Ministry is also in the process of establishing National Level Institutes of Yoga and Naturopathy in Goa and Panchkula (Haryana) to impart post graduate education and research and tertiary health care services. Council, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi, National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune under the Ministry of AYUSH are putting vigorous efforts to promote standardization and scientific acumen of Yoga and Naturopathy, he said.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Yoga for Wellness”. Yoga experts, Yoga Gurus, Researchers and policy makers among others from 44 countries are attending the conference. The two day conference consists of seven technical sessions and a panel discussion on different aspects of Yoga and Wellness including recent research trends, Integrated medicine, non communicable diseases, mental health, women health, cancer, pain management and policy making.

More than 25 national and international experts are the speakers and 11 highly reckoned resource persons of Yoga and Medical field as Chairpersons and Co-chairpersons of the technical sessions. This conference is to provide a common platform for the AYUSH and Allopathy Practitioners, Researchers, Academicians, Policy Makers and students and enable them to capture and understand various dimensions of the yoga for wellness.

