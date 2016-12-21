Govt withdraws circular on deposits over Rs 5,000

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In yet another case of ill thought demonetization action, govt withdrew its circular questioning people who deposit old currency notes of more than Rs 5,000 in their account. This circular had come into effect on Tuesday and was withdrawn on Wednesday.

The circular had come as a surprise for people as the government had set deadline of December 30 to deposit old currency notes. However according to the new circular, the government said that people could deposit currency notes of more than Rs5,000 only once.

Even in this people were asked to tell banks why they not deposited old currency notes earlier and the source of the money. This was against the announcement of Nov 8 when currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were withdrawn from circulation and people were given time till December 30 to deposit these notes.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had defended the circular saying that frequent deposit of money raised doubts about money being genuine income.

Both the circulars have played havoc with bank administration. Yesterday, software of banks were changed with limit of Rs 5,000. Today people hearing about the withdrawal of limit flocked banks to deposit more than Rs5,000. But bank had no intimation of withdrawal of the circular.

