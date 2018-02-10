Grand Mahashivratri celebrations at Somnath

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The historic Somnath mandir will remain open for 42 hours starting from Tuesday- Mahashivratri. The temple will open at 4 am and there would be programmes for celebration of the festival.

A ‘mahamrutunjay yagna’ will begin on Tuesday morning at 9 and will be completed next day afternoon. A unique feature of this year yagna is that it is linked with music therapy where mahamrutunjay mantra will be played with seven ragas of music.

A ‘palkhi yatra’ will be taken out where Lord Somnath will give darshan to people in Veraval and Patan and return back. Several cultural programmes will be organized in the night and the entire temple complex will be decorated with LED lights.

The temple administration has made adequate arrangements for devotees. A helpline number 9428214810 will provide all information about the festival.

