Grand road show by Modi- Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today welcomed Japanese PM Shinzo Abe with his usual hug at the airport. Abe and his wife were received by Modi and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his team. The two leaders later embarked in an open jeep and participated in a 8 km long road show.

Abe who was in formal suit when he arrived quickly changed to famous Modi jacket and his wife into traditional salwar kameez before the road show. The entire road from airport to Sabarmati Ashram had stages where mini India was created. Artists from various states presented cultural programmes. People lined up on both the sides of the road and cheered the two PMs.

Modi and Abe then reached Sabarmati Ashram where Modi led the way and explained various details to Abe and his wife. The two leaders offered floral tributes to Gandhiji. In the visitor book Abe mentioned in Japanese “ Message of peace and love from Shinzo Abe”. Abe and his wife inquired about charkha. They were pleased to see ‘Chabutra’ at the ashram.

Later the two leaders went to historic Sidi Sayed Jali. This is Modi’s first visit to any mosque. He himself took around the Japanese premier around and explained the historic and cultural importance of the mosque. The two leaders then had dinner at Agashiye hotel and later had closed door meeting at the hotel.

This is 10th meeting between the two leaders in last four years. Last meeting was in Modi’s constituency Varansi where the two offered arti together. The highlight of Abe visit to the state is foundation stone laying ceremony of bullet train tomorrow. Besides, the two leaders will attend Indo-Japan annual summit where they will review the progress in the multi faceted cooperation and discuss about future strategic partnership.

