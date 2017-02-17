GSRTC to run Volvo bus between Ahmedabad and Nathdwara

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

GSRTC will run special Volvo bus connecting Ahmedabad to religious place Nathdwara in Rajasthan. Besides it will also start bus service between Jaipur and Ahmedabad. Both the services will start from Saturday.

The bus to Nathdwara will start from Nehrunagar circle at 6.30 am and reach Nathdwara at 11 am. In its return journey it will leave Nathdwara at 5.30 pm and reach here at 10 pm.

The bus between Jaipur and Ahmedabad will start from Rajkot at 3 pm and reach Jaipur next day at 7.30 am. In its retrun journey it will start from Jaipur at 6.30 in evening and reach Rajkot at 8 am next day. It will go via Gandhinagar, Chiloda, Himmatnagar, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara.

