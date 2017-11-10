GSTR rules simplified

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The government on Friday while reducing GST on 140 items further simplified GST rules for filing returns. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley chaired the 23rd meeting of the GST council held at Guwahati and announced a slew of measures. These will be implemented from November 15.

All taxpayers would file return in FORM GSTR-3B along with payment of tax by 20th of the succeeding month till March, 2018. For filing of details in FORM GSTR-1 till March 2018, taxpayers would be divided into two categories. Details of these two categories along with the last date of filing GSTR 1 are as follows:

Taxpayers with annual aggregate turnover uptoRs. 1.5 crore need to file GSTR-1 on quarterly basis as per following frequency:

Period Dates Jul- Sep 31st Dec 2017 Oct- Dec 15th Feb 2018 Jan- Mar 30th April 2018

Taxpayers with annual aggregate turnover more than Rs. 1.5 crore need to file GSTR-1 on monthly basis as per following frequency:

Period Dates Jul- Oct 31st Dec 2017 Nov 10th Jan 2018 Dec 10th Feb 2018 Jan 10th Mar 2018 Feb 10th Apr 2018 Mar 10th May 2018

The time period for filing GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 for the months of July, 2017 to March 2018 would be worked out by a Committee of Officers. However, filing of GSTR-1 will continue for the entire period without requiring filing of GSTR-2 & GSTR-3 for the previous month / period.

A large number of taxpayers were unable to file their return in FORM GSTR-3B within due date for the months of July, August and September, 2017.Late fee was waived in all such cases. It has been decided that where such late fee was paid, it will be re-credited to their Electronic Cash Ledger under “Tax” head instead of “Fee” head so as to enable them to use that amount for discharge of their future tax liabilities. The software changes for this would be made and thereafter this decision will be implemented.

For subsequent months, i.e. October 2017 onwards, the amount of late fee payable by a taxpayer whose tax liability for that month was ‘NIL’will be Rs. 20/- per day (Rs. 10/- per day each under CGST & SGST Acts) instead of Rs. 200/- per day (Rs. 100/- per day eachunder CGST & SGST Acts).

A facility for manual filing of application for advance ruling is being introduced for the time being.

Exports of services to Nepal and Bhutan have already been exempted from GST. It has now been decided that such exporters will also be eligible for claiming Input Tax Credit in respect of goods or services used for effecting such exempt supply of services to Nepal and Bhutan.

In an earlier meeting of the GST Council, it was decided to exempt those service providers whose annual aggregate turnover is less than Rs. 20 lakhs (Rs. 10 lakhs in special category states except J & K) from obtaining registration even if they are making inter-State taxable supplies of services. As a further measure towards taxpayer facilitation, it has been decided to exempt such suppliers providing services through an e-commerce platform from obtaining compulsory registration provided their aggregate turnover does not exceed twenty lakh rupees. As a result, all service providers, whether supplying intra-State, inter-State or through e-commerce operator, will be exempt from obtaining GST registration, provided their aggregate turnover does not exceed Rs. 20 lakhs (Rs. 10 lakhs in special category States except J & K).

Taking cognizance of the late availability or unavailability of some forms on the common portal, it has been decided that the due dates for furnishing the following forms shall be extended as under: