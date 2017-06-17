GTU launches 8 e courses for smart city management

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Technological University has launched an ambitious e course programme for smart city management. These are six month courses and are very useful for Consultants, Executives and all other interested professionals.

This has been started in keeping with government of India’s smart city project in which 100 cities are to be developed. Names of 60 cities had already been developed. Ahmedabad , Vadodara and Surat are three cities of Gujarat in the 60 cities.

The e-courses launched by GTU Graduate School of Smart Cities Development are,

Smart Cities planning and Development,

Project management in Smart Cities,

Application of Solar Energy for Smart Cities,

Green Building in Smart Cities,

Solid waste Management in Smart Cities ,

Smart Transportation for Smart Cities ,

Disaster Management in Smart Cities and

Planning and Development of smart Villages .

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)