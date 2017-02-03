Gujarat : 26 acquitted in post Godhra riots

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

As many as 26 people have been acquitted by an additional district court in cases realting to post Godhra riots. Those acquitted include chairman of Kalol Nagrik Sahkari Bank Govind Patel.

All suspects were accused of having been part of a group involved in arson, rioting and damaging property at Paliyad village in Gandhinagar’s Kalol taluka on February 28, 2002 a day after a train was burned at Godhra railway station. The suspects were accused of having damaging a portion of a dargah in Paliyad.

In its judgment, the court said the prosecution did not adduce enough evidence to prove the suspects were guilty, particularly since the witnesses had turned “hostile” saying they could not identify the suspects.

The witnesses also told the court that they had already struck a “compromise” with the suspects for peace.

Some 58 people died when a coach of Sabarmati Express was torched at Godhra Railway Station on February 27, 2002. The incident sparked large-scale riots in Gujarat in which around 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed.

