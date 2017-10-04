Gujarat allocates Rs 600 crore for EBC

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat government which sat over demands of patidars for two years is doing overtime to fulfill them. Within a week of accepting four of the six demands of the patidars, it has set up a judicial commission for withdrawal of police cases and also allocated Rs 600 crore for the Economically Backward Castes Commission.

Interestingly, for the last four days leading Gujarati newspapers have full page advertisement of Patidars welcoming Gujarat government for accepting demands of patidars even as patidar leaders like Hardik Patel are openly opposing the government. These leaders say that main demand of reservation for patidars was still pending.

Judicial Commission will be headed by retired Justice of Gujarat High Court K A Punj. The commission will submit a report in six months, Home and Legal Affairs Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said. He said that close to 439 cases were filed, of which 109 were already withdrawn in July 2016. Withdrawal of sedition case against Hardik Patel and others is conditional. It is subject to Patidar community ending its agitation against the government.

The EBC Commission which has been allocated Rs 600 crore will look into the economical and educational issues of over 58 unreserved castes in the State. The commission for unreserved castes will be headed by independent directors and government officials. The move will benefit farmers, people engaged in animal husbandry and even artists from these unreserved castes and ensure more employment opportunities for them. This will also encompass their electricity, water and housing needs and a skill training centre will also be set up, he said.

Reacting to the new development, PAAS leader Hardik Patel said, “I feel this is an election-related lollypop. The sum of Rs 600 crore is not huge for the economically backward class (EBC) when you take into account that government has added 58 communities to this class.”

Talking about Judicial commission, he said that the six month period of Commission has been set up. Assembly elections will be over in two months and this would be forgotton.

OBC leader Alpesh Thakore has been against the EBC Commission from the day it was announced. His stand is that how government could announce commission for 58 communities while talking with leaders of one community. Reacting to the recent development he said “The allocation of funds for EBC commission is welcome, but why is all this done keeping one community in mind? Is it a government for one community or for all communities? If police cases against ‘innocents’ are to be waived off, it should be done for all communities.

