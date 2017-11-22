Gujarat also bans release of ‘Padmavati’

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday declared that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ would not be released in the state. Gujarat became the fourth BJP ruled state to ban the film. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh governments have already put a ban on the release of the film.

“There is a lot of sensitivity in Kshatriya and Rajput communities with regards to certain depiction of history. We respect their feelings and with elections on the anvil, the state government does not want any controversy. The film will not be released until controversies subside”. He said that it was not related to polls.

Besides that the law and order is also our responsibility, so we have decided that we will not allow release of movie ‘Padmavati’ in Gujarat,” he said.

When asked whether he had seen the controversial movie or not , he said that it was not required. “I have met several people who have expressed anguish and anger against the movie. It has hurt their sentiments bad and we respect their point of view.”

Soon after CM’s announcement Rajput organizations burst crackers and distributed sweets.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle