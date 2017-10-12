Gujarat announces bunch of poll bonanza

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel today made number of announcements as the date for the Assembly polls is likely to be announced next week. These decisions range from bonus for class four staff to one per cent increase in DA of the government staff to exemption in toll on a road around Ahmedabad and increase in the wages of fixed salary staff.

State government had recently announced seventh pay commission salary for the employees of statutory boards and corporations after a lapse of a year. Today, Nitin Patel announced one percent increase in the DA of its staff like central government employees. This decision will come in force from July1 and arrears would be paid in cash. This will benefit eight lakh employees and pensioners, he said. This will cost state Rs 273 crore.

The government has decided to exempt four wheelers from toll on Ahmedabad ring road. Though the government had withdrawn toll from state roads, this road was left on the ground that it belonged to Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. However, today Patel said that the state government would pay Rs eight crore to the contractor as compensation. Daily 11,000 vehicles pass through this road.

He said at class four staff will get Diwali bonus within limit of Rs 3500. This will benefit 35,000 employees. This will cost state government Rs 11.87 crore. As a special case, 41,000 staff of the state transport will get HRA of 21 months as settlement of sixth pay commission, he said. This will amount to 68.69 crore and is for the period of 2009-10.

Similarly fixed wage staff of 7000 working with different urja corporation have been given rise of Rs 3500 to Rs 5000, according to Nitin Patel. This will increase expenditure by Rs 22.69 crore.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that spate of announcements in the last 15 days showed that BJP which was ruling in the state for the last 22 years has suddenly realized about people of Gujarat in 15 days.

